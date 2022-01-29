Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 87,504 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $202,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $303.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.29 and a 200-day moving average of $333.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.80 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.