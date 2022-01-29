HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $512.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

