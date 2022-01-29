A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.