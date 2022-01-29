Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

MCBC opened at $9.07 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.