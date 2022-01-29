Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.
MCBC opened at $9.07 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
