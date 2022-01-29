Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of FNV opened at C$163.72 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.21.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.