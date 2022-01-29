Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.975 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

DKL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2,937.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

