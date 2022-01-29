V.F. Co. (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 21st

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

V.F. has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

