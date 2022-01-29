Mariner Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the period. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust makes up 1.8% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

