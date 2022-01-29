Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,938.80 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,327.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

