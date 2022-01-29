Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.31. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

