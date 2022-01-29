Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.