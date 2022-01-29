Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 700,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,048,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 237.88% and a negative net margin of 880.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.