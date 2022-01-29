Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 1.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.48 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72). Approximately 29,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,947,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.25 ($0.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £369.84 million and a PE ratio of -27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.49.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

