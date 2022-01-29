Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Down 55.9%

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) were down 55.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

