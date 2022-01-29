AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

