Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,470 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 85.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $65.47 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

