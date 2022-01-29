Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,552,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

