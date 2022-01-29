Geode Capital Management LLC Has $277.31 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $277,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

