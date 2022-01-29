Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,033 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

