ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $80.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $7,312,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 99,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

