Splinterlands (SPS) Market Cap Tops $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

