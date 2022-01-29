Melalie (MEL) Market Cap Hits $168,638.19

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a market cap of $168,638.19 and approximately $25,492.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00108599 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,158,156 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

