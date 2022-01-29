Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.