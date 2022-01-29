Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

