Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 165.7% in January

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.23 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

