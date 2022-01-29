Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.5 days.

ALMFF opened at $27.49 on Friday. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

