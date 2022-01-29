Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 0.4%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.52. 269,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 235,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

