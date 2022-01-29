Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.