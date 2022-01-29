NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetScout Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.