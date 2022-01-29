KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Graypoint LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

