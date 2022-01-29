Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $382.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.90.

TEAM stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.24. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

