Geode Capital Management LLC Has $305.77 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $305,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

