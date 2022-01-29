Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $314,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.