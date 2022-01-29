Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 1.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

