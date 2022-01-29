Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $56.54. 46,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 66,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000.

