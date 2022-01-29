ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

