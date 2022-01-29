Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 5.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

