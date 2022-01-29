Point Break Capital Management LLC Makes New $83.23 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,232,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after buying an additional 1,145,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.