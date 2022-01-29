Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,902,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,377,000 after acquiring an additional 407,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.