826 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

