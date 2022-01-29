All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 128,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 197.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CL stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

