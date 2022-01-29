fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $29.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

