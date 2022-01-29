HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 31st

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.52. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.