Morgan Stanley Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.28.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.