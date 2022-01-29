PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 266.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $327.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

