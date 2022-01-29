Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

