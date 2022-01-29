Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

