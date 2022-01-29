Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

