Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $157.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

