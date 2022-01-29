Public Mint Price Reaches $0.10 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.37 million and $43,558.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029240 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,812,175 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

